Zelensky ready to start talks with Kolomoisky, other oligarchs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not rule out that Ukraine could lose in litigations with businessman and ex-owner of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky in courts if the pretrial agreements are not made.

"In court, everything is not so honest, everything is not so clean, and we cannot win in all these cases. Therefore, we need to come to an agreement… before the trial. But an international expert that everyone knows that he is independent one must arrange the agreement," Zelensky said during a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.

At the same time, the president said that he did not receive support for this position.

"And how can I resolve the issue without talking to people with whom I should resolve this issue? Then, please – NBU [the National Bank of Ukraine], Kolomoisky, court. Let them do it themselves. But everyone should know that if they lose, then those will be held accountable who were involved in these cases," Zelensky said.

The president also admitted the possibility of concluding an "amicable agreement," but denies potential compensation to ex-owners of the bank from the national budget.

"There may be an agreement. If we hear from one of the sources that there is weakness in one or another issues, we need to talk. We need to talk. You cannot threaten, but you need to talk. So that the state does not suffer losses... You need to sit down and say: so there will be no money, no one will return anything, let's settle this as you want to live in this country. But they do not give me the opportunity of doing it," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he added that he was ready to speak with any of the oligarchs.

"I always say this to any oligarchs: I am ready to sit down, I am ready to take people from the government who know these numbers, the National Bank, if necessary. I am ready to talk to anyone, because they have become very rich in our country, so they should work for our country," Zelensky said.