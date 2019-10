Date for holding Normandy four summit not known yet – Prystaiko

The date of the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy format states (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) has not been determined yet, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko said.

"There is no Normandy format date yet," Prystaiko told reporters at a press conference with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs in Kyiv on Monday.