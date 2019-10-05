One KIA, two WIA amid 32 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 32 attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA) and another two as wounded in action (WIA), the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 32 times on October 4. The enemy opened fire from proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, cannons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, and small arms. One Ukrainian soldier was killed and another two were wounded as a result of enemy shelling. In addition, in violation of the Minsk agreements, the enemy opened fire from an automatic grenade launcher at the site of the disengagement of forces and means in the area of the settlement of Bohdanivka," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the towns of Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Zolote, and the villages of Vodiane, Pavlopil, Novohnativka, Novotroyitske, Lebedynske, Bohdanivka, Verkhniotoretske, Novoluhanske, Luhanske, Myronivske, Zaitseve, Krymske, and Novotoshkivske came under attack.