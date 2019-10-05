Facts

11:43 05.10.2019

One KIA, two WIA amid 32 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
One KIA, two WIA amid 32 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 32 attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA) and another two as wounded in action (WIA), the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 32 times on October 4. The enemy opened fire from proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, cannons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, and small arms. One Ukrainian soldier was killed and another two were wounded as a result of enemy shelling. In addition, in violation of the Minsk agreements, the enemy opened fire from an automatic grenade launcher at the site of the disengagement of forces and means in the area of the settlement of Bohdanivka," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the towns of Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Zolote, and the villages of Vodiane, Pavlopil, Novohnativka, Novotroyitske, Lebedynske, Bohdanivka, Verkhniotoretske, Novoluhanske, Luhanske, Myronivske, Zaitseve, Krymske, and Novotoshkivske came under attack.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:56 04.10.2019
Ukrainian soldier killed amid 41 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldier killed amid 41 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

13:37 28.09.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed amid 30 shelling attacks in Donbas since early Sept 27 – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid 30 shelling attacks in Donbas since early Sept 27 – JFO HQ

17:38 27.09.2019
1+1, 2+2 TV channels start broadcasting in JFO area – 1+1 Media

1+1, 2+2 TV channels start broadcasting in JFO area – 1+1 Media

11:03 27.09.2019
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

18:30 24.09.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed amid shelling attacks in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid shelling attacks in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO HQ

13:34 21.09.2019
No casualties reported amid 4 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

No casualties reported amid 4 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

11:47 21.09.2019
Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

10:30 20.09.2019
Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

13:40 14.09.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire three times in JFO area in Luhansk section – Defense ministr

Occupation forces violate ceasefire three times in JFO area in Luhansk section – Defense ministr

11:16 14.09.2019
Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO area on Sept 13 – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO area on Sept 13 – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Elections to local councils should be held according to majority system - Korniyenko

Prospect of Normandy Quartet summit to get clearer after OSCE SMM certifies disengagement in Donbas - Russia's Lukashevich

Old constructions being removed on bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska, temporary passage opened

Anti-aircraft missile troops of Ukraine's Armed Forces conduct live-fire exercises

Didenko elected head of Central Election Commission

LATEST

Khmelytsky Regional Council makes appeal on inadmissibility of implementation of Steinmeier formula

Elections to local councils should be held according to majority system - Korniyenko

Ukraine's new administrative system will extend to all of Ukraine, incl. Crimea and Donbas – Korniyenko

Korniyenko: We want to open doors for new people in local elections

Prospect of Normandy Quartet summit to get clearer after OSCE SMM certifies disengagement in Donbas - Russia's Lukashevich

Old constructions being removed on bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska, temporary passage opened

Zahorodniuk assures U.S. Congress delegation of Ukrainian Defense Ministry's readiness to purchase samples of weapons produced in U.S.

Zelensky sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously – U.S. top diplomats correspondence

Anti-aircraft missile troops of Ukraine's Armed Forces conduct live-fire exercises

Ukraine, Belarus sign documents on regional cooperation, interaction in science and education

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD