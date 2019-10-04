Facts

14:58 04.10.2019

Zelensky on Normandy format meeting: We're waiting for the date

Zelensky on Normandy format meeting: We're waiting for the date

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expects an agreement on the date of the meeting of leaders of the Normandy format countries.

"We are waiting for the date," he told reporters in Zhytomyr on Friday, answering the question when the meeting could be held in the Normandy format.

Answering the question when a new exchange of held persons can take place, Zelensky said: "The exchange of prisoners will be considered and is being considered in the Minsk process."

