Prosecutor General on future suspicion to Poroshenko: We don't announce suspicion notices

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka has refused to announce the handing over of suspicion notice of abuse of power to the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

"We do not announce suspicions, searches and other procedural decisions. We are actively working, and in the work of the pretrial investigation bodies there are a lot of materials regarding high-ranking officials, former deputies, including incumbent deputies. In the near future, everyone will find out the details," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday, answering the question whether suspicion notice about abuse of power being prepared for Poroshenko.