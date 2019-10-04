Volker deposes about 10 hours answering questions of Congress members about 'Ukraine scandal'

WASHINGTON. Oct 4 (Interfax) – Kurt Volker, the ex-U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, for almost 10 hours answered questions from three committees of the U.S. House of Representatives about the scandal surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's calls to investigate the affairs of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine, the Associated Press has reported.

According to the agency, Volker told congressmen that neither Trump nor anyone else from the U.S. administration put pressure on him in connection with any aspects of this matter.

In addition, Volker said he told Ukrainians "to stay away from American politicians."

The hearing took place behind closed doors. According to a source at the hearing, Volker behaved calmly, spoke bluntly and did not evade the answers. He answered all the questions that were put him.

American media have reported that Trump attempted on July 25 in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to persuade the latter to launch an investigation against Biden's son Hunter.

Media reported in late September that Volker had resigned, although the U.S. State Department still lists him as an active employee.