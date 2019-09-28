U.S. envoy for Ukraine Volker tenders resignation

United States Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker has tendered resignation, U.S. media reported on Saturday referring to a source.

According to media, on September 27, Volker met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and informed him about his decision.

The Daily Beast noted that such turn of events took place amid the scandal surrounding this summer's telephone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. U.S. Democrats believe that Trump put pressure on Kyiv, seeking an investigation against the son of his political rival, Joe Biden. According to U.S. media, Volker may have been involved in the discussion of the case of Biden's son with Ukrainian officials. He is among the employees of the Department of State, information about which members of the House of Representatives had requested as part of the inquiry into 'the Ukraine case."