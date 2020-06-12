Facts

18:44 12.06.2020

Germany, France must clearly say Russia violating Minsk agreements – Volker

Germany, France must clearly say Russia violating Minsk agreements – Volker

The leaders of Germany and France should make a clear statement that Russia violates the conditions of the Minsk agreements, said former special representative of the US government for negotiations on Ukraine in 2017 - 2019, Ambassador Kurt Volker.

"(Ex-Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy) Yatseniuk in his comments recalled what exactly the Minsk process and in particular the Normandy format lack, and I agree with this - a clear statement from France and Germany that Russia violates the terms of the agreements. Ukraine is being pressured, there are attempts to manipulate and use the tooth for a tooth principle in Russian-Ukrainian relations. In fact, Russia violates most of the provisions of these agreements, and Ukraine has done everything in its power to fulfill its obligations, ceasesfires, special status, prisoner exchange procedure, etc.," Volker said during an online discussion at the Kyiv Security Forum on Friday.

He stressed that such statements from the leaders of Germany and France are "super important," and Russia should finally begin to comply with the conditions of the Minsk agreements.

Tags: #minsk_agreements #volker
