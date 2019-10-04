Ukrainian soldier killed amid 41 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 41 attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as fatally wounded, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 41 times on October 3. The enemy opened fire from proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, cannons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, and small arms. As a result of the enemy attack in the JFO area, a soldier received a wound incompatible with life," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Friday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the towns of Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Zolote, and Popasna, and the villages of Vodiane, Pavlopil, Pyshchevyk, Pisky, Verkhniotoretske, Berezove, Kamianka, Novohnativka, Luhanske, Krymske, Novoluhanske, Orikhove, Pivdenne, Troyitske, Zaitseve, and Khutir Vilniy were under attack.