Facts

18:34 03.10.2019

Zelensky says manual control in courts must be eliminated, confidence in them must be restored

1 min read
Zelensky says manual control in courts must be eliminated, confidence in them must be restored

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says an approach to judicial reform should be reviewed, saying it is inadmissible that many judges are "up in the air" over inefficient qualification assessment procedures.

He said at a meeting of the Presidential Legal Reform Commission on Wednesday that the manual control in courts must be eliminated as a phenomenon and confidence in the Ukrainian court should be restored.

"We can say much more, but there is one eloquent proof of the failed reform – the level of public confidence in the Ukrainian court. Ukrainians trust only Russian media less than judges. We need to change this," the presidential press service quoted Zelensky as saying.

Tags: #zelensky #courts
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:37 03.10.2019
Security advisor to Pence present during phone conversation between Trump, Zelensky – media

Security advisor to Pence present during phone conversation between Trump, Zelensky – media

15:59 02.10.2019
Scandal due to conversation of Trump, Zelensky won't prevent U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine – Pompeo

Scandal due to conversation of Trump, Zelensky won't prevent U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine – Pompeo

12:26 02.10.2019
Zelensky at meeting with heads of parliamentary factions voices Ukraine's 'red lines' in implementation of Steinmeier formula - Servant of the People

Zelensky at meeting with heads of parliamentary factions voices Ukraine's 'red lines' in implementation of Steinmeier formula - Servant of the People

11:15 02.10.2019
Zelensky: National Bank of Ukraine was, is and will be independent

Zelensky: National Bank of Ukraine was, is and will be independent

10:26 01.10.2019
Zelensky, Lukashenko to participate in Second Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus on Oct 4

Zelensky, Lukashenko to participate in Second Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus on Oct 4

09:47 01.10.2019
Zelensky issues decree on goals of sustainable development of Ukraine until 2030

Zelensky issues decree on goals of sustainable development of Ukraine until 2030

17:08 30.09.2019
Zelensky orders to dismiss NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

Zelensky orders to dismiss NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

12:07 30.09.2019
Zelensky's assistant Yermak: U.S. domestic politics is not our business

Zelensky's assistant Yermak: U.S. domestic politics is not our business

10:09 30.09.2019
Trump: Zelensky's words that he was not pressured by me should bring an end to new and most recent Witch Hunt

Trump: Zelensky's words that he was not pressured by me should bring an end to new and most recent Witch Hunt

09:47 27.09.2019
Trump on Twitter: President of Ukraine said he was not pressured by me which is better testimony

Trump on Twitter: President of Ukraine said he was not pressured by me which is better testimony

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Security Service questions owner of NewsOne, 112.Ukraine TV channels on terrorism counts

Ex-deputy secretary of NSDC Danilov appointed its secretary – decree

Council of Europe concerned by Draft Law on Ukraine's Judicial Governance

Investigation involving company where son of U.S. Vice President Biden worked halted because of fear of Washington – ex-PGO chief Shokin

Scandal due to conversation of Trump, Zelensky won't prevent U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine – Pompeo

LATEST

Court permits PGO to receive documents from NSDC on issuance of passports of foreign states to residents of western Ukraine, Russia-occupied Donbas

Security Service questions owner of NewsOne, 112.Ukraine TV channels on terrorism counts

Ex-deputy secretary of NSDC Danilov appointed its secretary – decree

NABU, SAPO serve notice of suspicion to ex-MP Ischenko charged with causing UAH 20 mln loss to Ukrzaliznytsia's branch

Council of Europe concerned by Draft Law on Ukraine's Judicial Governance

Investigation involving company where son of U.S. Vice President Biden worked halted because of fear of Washington – ex-PGO chief Shokin

Electronic document exchange system between state agencies launched – Dubilet

PGO preparing suspicion for Poroshenko, some MPs – source

Normandy Four meeting could be held in October-November or December – Cabinet's rep in Parliament

Berlin confirms intention to hold Normandy Four summit, date currently unknown

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD