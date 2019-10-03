Zelensky says manual control in courts must be eliminated, confidence in them must be restored

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says an approach to judicial reform should be reviewed, saying it is inadmissible that many judges are "up in the air" over inefficient qualification assessment procedures.

He said at a meeting of the Presidential Legal Reform Commission on Wednesday that the manual control in courts must be eliminated as a phenomenon and confidence in the Ukrainian court should be restored.

"We can say much more, but there is one eloquent proof of the failed reform – the level of public confidence in the Ukrainian court. Ukrainians trust only Russian media less than judges. We need to change this," the presidential press service quoted Zelensky as saying.