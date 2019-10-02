Normandy Four meeting could be held in October-November or December – Cabinet's rep in Parliament

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Vereshchuk predicts that the meeting of the heads of the Normandy Four countries may take place in the fall - in October-November or in December.

"You heard President Zelensky saying 'as soon as possible.' He is working to make such a meeting possible as soon as possible. I think, according to my forecasts, it should be held in the fall, that is, October, November, or December," said Vereshchuk to journalists on the sidelines of parliament on Wednesday, answering the question when a meeting of the heads of the Normandy Four could take place.

She also noted that there is no Steinmeier formula.

"This formula is absent in essence. It's an oral agreement, an oral algorithm that provided for a certain model for holding elections ..., the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers said, answering a question whether the Steinmeier formula was signed in Minsk on October 1.

"We (the parliament) will not vote for any formulas, for any laws that relate to issues of conflict resolution in Donbas. There are no formulas that would not correspond to the national interests of Ukraine," she assured.

Vereshchuk added that there is "only a signed letter, the Ukrainian side took into account the letter of Sajdik [OSCE representative Martin Sajdik], which explains the possible holding of elections under certain conditions." According to her, this letter refers to that paragraph, "which is called the Steinmeier formula."