14:44 02.10.2019

Berlin confirms intention to hold Normandy Four summit, date currently unknown

Spokesperson for the German government Ulrike Demmer has confirmed Berlin's intention to hold a summit in the Normandy format.

The approval of the Steinmeier formula provides a possibility for such meeting, Demmer said.

"The approval is the result of active talks between the foreign policy advisers of the heads of states and governments [of the countries of the Normandy format]. It's an important step toward the implementation of the Minsk Agreements," she told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday.

"Yesterday's approval creates a possibility for a meeting in the Normandy format soon," Demmer said.

"I cannot give the date yet, we will keep you informed," she said.

