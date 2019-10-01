Verkhovna Rada speaker plans to resign as Servant of the People party leader

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Speaker Dmytro Razumkov has confirmed his plans to resign from the post of chairman of the Servant of the People party.

"I plan to step down as leader of this political party," Razumkov said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Razumkov said that he cannot simultaneously hold these two posts because his work as parliament speaker takes up too much of his time.

First deputy head of the Servant of the People party's parliamentary faction Oleksandr Korniyenko said in an interview with Interfax earlier that the party would hold a congress at the end of October.