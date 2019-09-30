Facts

10:09 30.09.2019

Trump: Zelensky's words that he was not pressured by me should bring an end to new and most recent Witch Hunt

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that the statement made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the absence of pressure on him by his American counterpart in a telephone conversation on July 25 should put an end to the new, as he calls it, "Witch Hunt."

"....The conversation with the new and very good Ukraine President, who told the Fake News, at the United Nations, that HE WAS NOT PRESSURED BY ME IN ANY WAY, SHAPE, OR FORM, should by and of itself bring an end to the new and most recent Witch Hunt. Others ended in ashes!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

