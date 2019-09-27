SBU with Interpol searching for Handziuk murder suspect Levin

Ukraine's SBU State Security Service is cooperating with Interpol in an international search for the person suspected of organizing the murder of Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk. The suspect is Oleksiy Levin, the SBU's press center said, citing the chief of the SBU's main investigative department Bohdan Tivodar.

According to Tivodar, SBU investigators have since November 2018 been involved in the case, establishing who ordered the crime, and their pretrial investigation has focused on identifying others who may have ordered Handziuk's murder.

Tivodar said the SBU, with procedural guidance from Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), has collected enough evidence and served suspicion notices to Levin and Kherson Regional Council Head Vladyslav Manher.