13:34 12.12.2019

Rada creates commission to control investigations into attacks on Handziuk, other public activists

 The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has created a provision investigatory commission for parliamentary control over the investigations into the attacks on Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk and other public activists in 2017-2018.

Some 347 Members of Parliament backed respective draft instruction No. 2302 on Thursday.

The parliament appointed Ihor Vasyliv (Servant of the People faction) as chairman of the commission and Solomiia Bobrovska (Holos faction) as deputy chairperson of the commission.

