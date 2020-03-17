Preventative measure for Handziuk's murder suspect Levin to be decided on March 17, prosecutors ask for detention – PGO

Oleksiy Levin, a suspect in organizing the assassination of Kateryna Handziuk, was delivered on Monday from Bulgaria to Ukraine as part of a request for extradition, Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Trepak said a preventive measure for the suspect would be decided on Tuesday.

"Yes, Levin was taken to Ukraine and now he is on his way to a pretrial detention center. Tomorrow we will choose a preventive measure, we are applying for detention," he said in a comment on Monday.

On Monday, Levin was transported by plane from Bulgaria to Kyiv.

As reported, on July 31, 2018, an unidentified person doused activist Handziuk with concentrated sulfuric acid near her house in Kherson. She was taken to Kyiv for hospital treatment and died on November 4, 2018.

Five suspects, including a man identified by a video surveillance camera as the buyer of the acid, were detained.

In February 2019, Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court extended until July 3 the terms of the pretrial investigation of Manher, Anti-terrorist Operation (ATO) veteran Serhiy Torbin, a deputy to member of parliament Ihor Pavlovsky, and Oleksiy Levin (Moskalenko) for committing a criminal offense stipulated under Part 3 of Article 27 (types of complicity), Paragraphs 4, 6, 11, 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

On May 7, 2019, the PGO approved and sent to the court a bill of indictment in criminal proceedings against five persons accused of causing grievous bodily harm that resulted in Handziuk's death.

On June 6, 2019, the Pokrovsky District Court of Dnipropetrovsk Region approved a plea arrangement between investigators and five suspects in the case and sentenced them to imprisonment.

On January 24, 2020, Levin was detained in Bulgaria; a local court arrested him for 40 days.