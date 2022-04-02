Russian military killed Ukrainian photojournalist Maks Levin

Photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin killed, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"Professional photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin has died. He disappeared on March 13 in the combat zone of Kyiv region. On April 1, his body was found near the village of Huta Mezhyhirska. I am very sad, I condole with his wife and children," Yermak wrote in the Telegram channel.

Levin at various times worked and collaborated with LB.ua, Reuters, BBC, TRT World, Associated Press, Hromadske.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said the journalist was killed by Russian troops, Vyshgorod District Prosecutor's Office exercises procedural leadership in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"According to the investigation, in March 2022, the connection with the Ukrainian photojournalist Maksym Levin, who covered events related to the Russian military aggression in Kyiv region, disappeared. The body of the journalist was found in the village of Huta-Mezhyhirska, Vyshgorod district. According to preliminary information, unarmed servicemen Levin was killed with two shots from small arms by the Russian armed forces," ​​the PGO said in the statement in the Telegram channel.

The pretrial investigation continues, measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the crime.