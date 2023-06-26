Facts

16:24 26.06.2023

Instigators of attack on public activist Handziuk convicted – PGO

3 min read
Instigators of attack on public activist Handziuk convicted – PGO

The court sentenced to 10 years in prison the instigators of the attack on public activist Kateryna Handziuk – former chairman of Kherson Regional Council Vladyslav Manher and assistant deputy of the Regional Council Oleksiy Levin.

"At the public accusation of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the former chairman and assistant deputy of Kherson Regional Council were found guilty of ordering and organizing the commission by prior agreement of a group of persons of intentional grievous bodily harm in a manner having the character of special torment and resulting in the death of the victim Kateryna Handziuk under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the PGO reported on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The Office informs that the prosecutors asked for the maximum possible punishment for both – 10 years in prison.

"The court agreed with the arguments and position of the prosecutors and sentenced them to 10 years in prison. And also to recover UAH 5 million of moral damage in favor of the victims," the message says.

According to the report, prosecutors proved in court that at the beginning of July 2018, at that time, the chairman of Kherson Regional Council, on the basis of personal hostility, decided to organize an attack on public activist Kateryna Handziuk. In the direct organization of the crime, he attracted an assistant deputy of Kherson Regional Council.

"He, in turn, met with the future coordinator of the attack, Serhiy Torbin, and offered to attract perpetrators and accomplices in the commission of the crime for a monetary reward. On July 31, 2018, at about 08:45, the performer doused Handziuk with sulfuric acid near the entrance of her house," the PGO said.

As reported, on July 31, 2018 in Kherson, an unknown person poured concentrated sulfuric acid on activist Handziuk near her house. The victim with burns was taken to a local hospital, but was soon transferred to a medical facility in Kyiv. Handziuk passed away on November 4.

The defendants in the case: chairman of Kherson regional council Manher, MP's assistant Ihor Pavlovsky, ATO former soldier Serhiy Torbin and Oleksiy Levin (Moskalenko) are accused of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 27 (types of complicity), Paragraphs 4, 6, 11, 12, Part 2 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The court found five perpetrators of the attack on Handziuk guilty and sentenced them to imprisonment.

Manher was accused of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 121 (intentional grievous bodily harm) of the Criminal Code.

Tags: #court #handziuk

MORE ABOUT

16:00 20.06.2023
Court leaves in custody ex-president of JSC Motor Sich suspected of complicity with aggressor state

Court leaves in custody ex-president of JSC Motor Sich suspected of complicity with aggressor state

20:20 06.06.2023
Zelenskyy believes detention of Supreme Court head speaks of hope for cleansing judicial system

Zelenskyy believes detention of Supreme Court head speaks of hope for cleansing judicial system

11:16 02.06.2023
Court seizes Oksana Marchenko's shares in seven port enterprises of Odesa region

Court seizes Oksana Marchenko's shares in seven port enterprises of Odesa region

20:47 31.05.2023
Moldova's Supreme Court of Justice extends Dodon's ban on leaving country by 2 months

Moldova's Supreme Court of Justice extends Dodon's ban on leaving country by 2 months

19:48 18.05.2023
Attorney involved in bribery case of Supreme Court ex-head taken into custody with UAH 80 mln alternative bail

Attorney involved in bribery case of Supreme Court ex-head taken into custody with UAH 80 mln alternative bail

15:47 17.05.2023
Сourt detains Klyuyev in absentia in case of funds embezzlement

Сourt detains Klyuyev in absentia in case of funds embezzlement

16:51 16.05.2023
Court seizes shares of sanctioned oligarch Novinsky in several companies in Ukraine

Court seizes shares of sanctioned oligarch Novinsky in several companies in Ukraine

13:23 16.05.2023
Supreme Court judges not yet suspected, head of court, another defendant detained – SAPO

Supreme Court judges not yet suspected, head of court, another defendant detained – SAPO

17:50 15.05.2023
Court of Appeal upholds Chervinsky's detention until June 22 without right to bail

Court of Appeal upholds Chervinsky's detention until June 22 without right to bail

20:50 25.04.2023
Court arrests Chervinsky without right to bail

Court arrests Chervinsky without right to bail

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy visits AFU units, which distinguish themselves in battles in Bakhmut direction

Defense Forces moving forward, enemy's losses in killed, wounded amount to almost four companies per day in Tavriyske direction – Tarnavsky

Syrsky: Our soldiers manage to clear enemy's bridgehead on western bank of Siversky Donets-Donbas canal

Defense forces return Rivnopil under Ukrainian control – Maliar

Yermak: Expected result of NATO summit is invitation of Ukraine to Alliance under simplified procedure

LATEST

Zelenskyy visits AFU units, which distinguish themselves in battles in Bakhmut direction

Defense Forces moving forward, enemy's losses in killed, wounded amount to almost four companies per day in Tavriyske direction – Tarnavsky

Poland to supply Ukrainian security forces with machine guns, cartridges, to assist in organizing treatment of wounded

Ukrainian intelligence on Prigozhin's rebellion: We see unwillingness of Russian security forces, officials, citizens to publicly defend Putin's regime

Kyivstar, lifecell to keep numbers of dead or missing Ukrainian soldiers for two years

Attempted military coup on June 23-24, apparently, doesn’t have significant impact on combat capability of Russian army – ISW

Syrsky: Our soldiers manage to clear enemy's bridgehead on western bank of Siversky Donets-Donbas canal

Defense forces return Rivnopil under Ukrainian control – Maliar

Yermak: Expected result of NATO summit is invitation of Ukraine to Alliance under simplified procedure

Reznikov: This year to be a game changer in war against Russia, Ukraine must win

AD
AD
AD
AD