17:03 27.09.2019

Police detachment from Israel arrives in Uman to help ensure order during Jewish New Year

A detachment of about 20 Israeli policemen has arrived in Uman, Cherkasy region to patrol areas of the city where Hasidic pilgrims will congregate.

According to the communication office of the Cherkasy region's police, the leader of a joint Ukrainian-Israeli police detachment Serhiy Dovhy conducted training before the police went on patrol.

As of September 26, more than 7,200 pilgrims had arrived to celebrate Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) 5780, according the Jewish calendar. This year the holiday is celebrated from September 29 through the evening of October 1.

Interfax-Ukraine
