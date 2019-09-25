Zelensky: Ending war and retaking occupied territory among priority tasks, but not at the cost of Ukraine's freedom to choose

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that ending the war and retaking all occupied territories are his priority tasks, but not at the cost of Ukrainian citizens' lives and Ukraine's right to its own choice.

"The end of the war, the return of all occupied Ukrainian territories and peace is my task. But not at the cost of our citizens' lives, freedom or the right of Ukraine to its own choice," he said during the general debate at the 74th session UN General Assembly in New York City on Wednesday.