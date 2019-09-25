Facts

16:19 25.09.2019

Cabinet will submit to Rada bill on farmland turnover on Sept 25

Cabinet will submit to Rada bill on farmland turnover on Sept 25

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on September 25 will submit to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on farmland turnover, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"We've adopted the first draft law from the land reform package. Today we will submit it to parliament. MPs who work with us in the same working group will introduce a number of laws, these laws will complement the package," he said at a briefing following a government meeting.

According to the prime minister, the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land should not be lifted immediately.

"There are a number of risks. There are a number of things that we must do before the moratorium is lifted. We focus on the fact that the moratorium should be lifted from October 1 of next year. Until that time, we have a year, we have to do a few things. Firstly, to put things in order in the State Land Cadastre. Today we have taken the first step towards this. I hope that in the next ten days we will choose a strong manager at a tender who will put things in order quickly enough," Honcharuk said.

Secondly, he said, it is necessary to provide Ukrainian farmers with access to cheap resources.

"We have already prepared additional bills, we are finalizing them with the MPs. They will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada as part of the package next week," the prime minister said.

