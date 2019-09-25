Zelensky, Lavrov in New York briefly touch on preparations for Normandy summi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has had a brief conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the latter's initiative, during which they touched on preparations for a summit in the Normandy Four format (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France), a source in the Presidential Office of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

"As part of the reception on behalf of the U.S. president, a short dialogue took place in New York City on Lavrov's initiative – they briefly discussed the Normandy format. It was a brief discussion," a source told the agency.

The reception on behalf of Donald Trump in the framework of the UN General Assembly was attended by the U.S. president himself, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom Zelensky met on Tuesday, and other world leaders.