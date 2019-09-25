Indonesia to host next meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments

The 5th Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments will be held in Indonesia in 2020, as decided by the participants in the 4th such meeting held in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday.

The forum focused on confidence building and development of partnerships within the Greater Eurasia.

The final resolution adopted by the participants mentions first Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's "historic contribution" to the development of Eurasian integration as an author and initiator of the Eurasian idea, and also a contribution made by a number of successful integrational economic institutions in the Eurasian territory.

The forum participants supported the concept of a Greater Eurasia and welcomed the Three Dialogues initiative proposed by Nazarbayev as one meeting common interests of all Eurasian countries in strengthening peace, stability, and security.