Facts

11:32 21.09.2019

Interior Ministry negotiating with France on purchase of patrol boats for Ukrainian border guards

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine plans to update the fleet of patrol boats of the State Border Service of the country, while the main requirement for this project is the localization of the production of patrol boats in Ukraine, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said at a meeting with French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs is considering the possibility of updating the fleet of patrol boats of the State Border Service of Ukraine. One of the most acceptable proposals for cooperation is that of the French company OCEA. The main requirement is the localization of construction and the involvement of Ukrainian manufacturers in the project to upgrade the fleet of patrol boats," the press service of the State Border Service quoted Avakov as saying.

Ambassador de Poncins, in turn, noted that France is interested in long-term cooperation with Ukraine. He also separately emphasized the success of a joint project to create a Unified Aviation Security and Defense System of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

