Police conducting operation in Kyiv to neutralize unidentified man threatening to blow up bridge

Security and law enforcement agencies in Kyiv are conducting a special police operation after an unidentified man fired several shots and threatened to blow up the Metro Bridge, the Kyiv police press office said.

"An unidentified man is firing shots and threatening to set off a bomb. We are conducting a special police operation. Representatives of all services are here now. The bridge has been blocked to automobile and train traffic. City police investigators have qualified the incident as preparations for a terrorist attack," the press office quoted Kyiv Police chief Andriy Kryshchenko as saying.

Police earlier received a report that an unidentified man had blocked the Metro Bridge to traffic and was threatening to blow up both the bridge and a number of government establishments. Having received this information, specialists of all relevant services and the leadership of the city police rushed to the scene.