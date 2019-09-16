Facts

15:40 16.09.2019

Zelensky wants OSCE monitors to be honest when record violations in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would like OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to be honest and scrupulous when records all violations of ceasefire and human rights in the conflict zone of Donbas.

"I want to thank the OSCE mission. We expect only one from it: that the verification will be honest and powerful. We want the OSCE mission to record every step, every violation, every shot, every life of our Ukrainian citizens," he said at a briefing following the meeting with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová in Kyiv on Monday.

Zelensky said that citizens of Ukraine, European states, Russian Federation should see what is really going on.

"For everybody to know truth. I understand that every person cannot be present on the front, as we do. Therefore, I would like for all violations to be recorded by the OSCE and all media in all countries of the world," he said.

The head of state also said the OSCE mission "should take care of itself because we need it."

