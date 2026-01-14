Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:12 14.01.2026

Razumkov opposes depriving all men 25+ who enter higher, pre-higher and vocational education institutions right to deferment

2 min read
Razumkov opposes depriving all men 25+ who enter higher, pre-higher and vocational education institutions right to deferment

Head of the cross-party parliamentary group Smart Politics and former Speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, Dmytro Razumkov (independent), has spoken out against an initiative to revoke draft deferrals for all men over the age of 25 who enroll in higher, pre-higher, or professional education institutions.

"They tell us there is a total shortage of people at the front, so they decided to take away deferrals from those who are studying and are 25+. Ask yourselves: how did people who are not actually studying get enrolled in the first place? Who took the money? The next question is: why aren’t you expelling them if they are studying poorly? Why are you taking this deferral away from everyone — from those who are studying, from those who are obtaining an education, from those who will work for the benefit of our state after receiving a diploma?" Razumkov said during a Verkhovna Rada session on Wednesday.

In his view, such a decision could lead to an outflow of these people abroad.

As reported earlier, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, Serhiy Babak, said that parliament may strip men over the age of 25 who enroll in higher, pre-higher, and professional education institutions of the right to a mobilization deferral. A draft law to that effect is currently being prepared.

At the end of 2025, Oleh Sharov, Director General of the Directorate for Higher Education and Adult Education at the Ministry of Education and Science, stated that one of the challenges of the 2025 admissions campaign was the creation of less accommodating conditions for those seeking to use enrollment as a way to obtain a mobilization deferral.

Tags: #razumkov

MORE ABOUT

20:51 29.05.2024
Razumkov about Martynenko: he was a professional and a decent person

Razumkov about Martynenko: he was a professional and a decent person

14:00 28.02.2024
Baltic countries, UK, Germany, Canada, USA lead in rating of positive attitude of Ukrainians towards them, Russia tops the anti-rating

Baltic countries, UK, Germany, Canada, USA lead in rating of positive attitude of Ukrainians towards them, Russia tops the anti-rating

12:36 21.06.2023
Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians consider system of govt by military to be bad, although positive attitude increased to 28% - poll

Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians consider system of govt by military to be bad, although positive attitude increased to 28% - poll

17:31 17.05.2023
Razumkov thinks holding election before end of war is impossible

Razumkov thinks holding election before end of war is impossible

17:55 28.02.2022
Rada intends to apply to EU for Ukraine's accession to EU under special procedure – с

Rada intends to apply to EU for Ukraine's accession to EU under special procedure – с

14:39 05.02.2022
MPs can apply to Constitutional Court on conformity with Constitution of president's appointment of Sukhachov as director of SBI - Razumkov

MPs can apply to Constitutional Court on conformity with Constitution of president's appointment of Sukhachov as director of SBI - Razumkov

12:37 31.01.2022
Razumkov believes Zelensky not used to negotiating in country's interests

Razumkov believes Zelensky not used to negotiating in country's interests

11:34 31.01.2022
Razumkov announces registration of his party in few months

Razumkov announces registration of his party in few months

12:11 08.11.2021
Razumkov unveils list of MPs who will be included in inter-factional association Reasonable Politics

Razumkov unveils list of MPs who will be included in inter-factional association Reasonable Politics

13:16 07.10.2021
Razumkov, relieved of Verkhovna Rada speaker duties, sees opportunity to run for president

Razumkov, relieved of Verkhovna Rada speaker duties, sees opportunity to run for president

HOT NEWS

Currently 2 mln Ukrainians 'wanted' by Defense Ministry, 200,000 soldiers AWOL – Fedorov

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization

Rada appoints Fedorov as Minister of Defense

MP Tymoshenko confirms searches at Batkivschyna office, rejects accusations, claims political persecution

Ukrainian govt instructs Ministry of Health, consumer watchdog to monitor medicine prices – PM

LATEST

Currently 2 mln Ukrainians 'wanted' by Defense Ministry, 200,000 soldiers AWOL – Fedorov

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization

ATB food retailer increases product supplies to its stores in Kyiv

Rada appoints Fedorov as Minister of Defense

Fedorov, if appointed Defense Minister, will conduct an audit of ministry

Veterans' hospital receives 5 generators from Poroshenko Foundation

Ukraine's Asset Recovery Agency conducts checks of Borzhava resort land auctions winners

Mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements announced in Zaporizhia region – Ministry of Development

MP Tymoshenko confirms searches at Batkivschyna office, rejects accusations, claims political persecution

Witkoff, Kushner plan to visit Moscow soon to meet with Putin – media

AD
AD