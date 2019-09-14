Hungary not to make concession in NATO line for Ukraine until all issues settled – Deputy PM Kuleba

Ukraine cannot count on changes in the framework of cooperation with NATO until the issue of bilateral relations with Hungary is resolved, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I have always followed the line that we need to negotiate with Hungary. We have a lot more interests that unite us than disconnect us. I came to the government with this position, I am not alone in the government with this position... Until we solve the problem with Hungary, you should not count on any changes in NATO," Kuleba told Interfax-Ukraine on the sidelines of the 16th Annual Meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) in Kyiv on Saturday.

According to him, Hungary is not a simple partner in the negotiations, but "they are not enemies, but partners."

"The Hungarians say that until they agree with Ukraine, they will not make concessions on the NATO line," Kuleba said.

He added that Ukraine needs to come to a stable negotiation process with the Hungarian side to find the best solution.

"Of course, this does not imply that we should hand over everything to the Hungarians or say that we are ready to do what they want, but through certain mutual concessions, we can achieve a result that will satisfy everyone. And we have such consultations within the government at different levels," the deputy premier said.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the country would not block Ukraine's integration into NATO only after amendments to the laws on language and education are made.