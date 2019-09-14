Facts

15:16 14.09.2019

Zelensky vetoes election code passed by eighth convocation Rada

2 min read
Zelensky vetoes election code passed by eighth convocation Rada

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has returned the Election Code passed by the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation to parliament with his remarks.

"On September 13, 2019 is returned with the proposals of the president," a posting on the website of the Rada said in relation to bill No. 0978.entitled "Proposals of the President to the Election Code of Ukraine."

According to Zelensky's proposals, "the Code that has been sent for signing by the president, contains provisions that do not comply with the Constitution of Ukraine, do not take into account the latest positive changes in the election legislation aimed at improving it, are not consistent with legislative acts that are basic in the relevant field, do not provide proper regulation and organization of the electoral process, effective control over the implementation of electoral procedures."

The head of State on 11 pages gave 17 remarks to the Code. In particular, Zelensky said that, the Code, which provides for a proportional electoral system in the Rada with open regional lists, "provides grounds for concluding that the component characteristic of a proportional electoral system with closed lists is actually retained."

"So, Part 1 of Article 353 of the Code stipulates that a political party that gains 5% or more of valid votes is guaranteed to receive 10 MP mandates, distributed in order of priority in accordance with the state-approved list endorsed by the party, and not depending on the number of votes, received by each candidate of the respective party, in fact, offsets the will of the voter and guarantees the passage of candidates to parliament, regardless of the results of the personalized voting in the elections," the president said.

In addition, "it is allowed to vote not for a particular candidate from a political party, but for a party's electoral list," and the mandates between party candidates at the regional level are distributed only within whole parts after dividing the number of votes cast in a constituency in support of the corresponding regional electoral list, by the electoral quota, while the fractional parts of such division remain for distribution at the national level on the basis of "closed lists."

Tags: #zelensky #elections
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:13 14.09.2019
Kolomoisky says he meets Zelensky first time since inauguration, denies work as presidential adviser

Kolomoisky says he meets Zelensky first time since inauguration, denies work as presidential adviser

15:22 14.09.2019
Zelensky promises to adopt law on status of veterans in near term

Zelensky promises to adopt law on status of veterans in near term

15:22 13.09.2019
Kyiv seeking to hold local elections simultaneously all around Ukraine, incl in temporary occupied areas - Ukrainian FM

Kyiv seeking to hold local elections simultaneously all around Ukraine, incl in temporary occupied areas - Ukrainian FM

14:41 13.09.2019
Rada dismisses all CEC members

Rada dismisses all CEC members

13:04 13.09.2019
There will be no monopoly for Kolomoisky in Ukraine either –Zelensky

There will be no monopoly for Kolomoisky in Ukraine either –Zelensky

12:01 13.09.2019
Zelensky cautious about deployment of peacekeepers in Donbas

Zelensky cautious about deployment of peacekeepers in Donbas

11:20 13.09.2019
Zelensky announces restart of AMC while retaining its incumbent head

Zelensky announces restart of AMC while retaining its incumbent head

11:13 13.09.2019
Zelensky expects to meet Trump in Washington in Sept

Zelensky expects to meet Trump in Washington in Sept

11:12 13.09.2019
Zelensky: We should end war, return territories by diplomatic means

Zelensky: We should end war, return territories by diplomatic means

10:58 13.09.2019
Zelensky about tycoons: We offer normal rules, there won't be monopolists in Ukraine

Zelensky about tycoons: We offer normal rules, there won't be monopolists in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Occupation forces violate ceasefire three times in JFO area in Luhansk section – Defense ministr

Eight Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 22 attacks in Donbas

Next Normandy summit must put 'cast iron agreements' on paper – Kremlin

SBI conducting raids in Poroshenko's bank as part of probe into deal on Kyiv shipbuilding plant

Kyiv seeking to hold local elections simultaneously all around Ukraine, incl in temporary occupied areas - Ukrainian FM

LATEST

Steinmeier formula is good basis for delivering Minsk agreements

Hungary not to make concession in NATO line for Ukraine until all issues settled – Deputy PM Kuleba

Ukrainian PM: next month govt team to at least double

Captives exchange between Ukraine, Russia to take place in near future – Ukrainian FM

Ukrainian Rada chairman Razumkov, Slovak FM Lajcak discus cooperation of Rada, OSCE

Occupation forces violate ceasefire three times in JFO area in Luhansk section – Defense ministr

OSCE to continue efforts to ensure progress in peaceful settling conflict in Donbas – Lajcak

Ukrainian FM: time of Normandy Four leaders' meeting being reconciled

Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO area on Sept 13 – JFO HQ

Eight Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 22 attacks in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD