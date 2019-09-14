Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO area on Sept 13 – JFO HQ

A Ukrainian soldier was killed on Friday, September 13, in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area, the press service of the JFO headquarters has reported.

"Yesterday, in the JFO area during the performance of a combat mission, one soldier was fatally injured," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

The working group of the Military Law Enforcement Agency of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the command of the military unit is investigating into the circumstances of the death of the soldier.