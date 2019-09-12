Facts

10:05 12.09.2019

Zelensky accepts credentials from ambassadors of Estonia, France, Austria, Netherlands, United Kingdom

2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted credentials from ambassadors of some foreign states: Estonia – Kaimo Kuusk, France – Etienne de Poncins, Austria – Gernot Pfandler, the Netherlands – H. E. Jennes de Mol, the United Kingdom – Melinda Simmons, the press service of the head of state has reported.

During a conversation with Estonian Ambassador Kuusk, an active political dialogue was noted between the two countries. Zelensky expressed gratitude to Estonia for the decision not to recognize Russian passports that are illegally issued to Ukrainian citizens in Donbas.

"I want to thank you, the government and the president for Estonia's tough reaction to the issue of passports of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories," he said.

The head of state expressed hope for enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation with Estonia. Significant potential for cooperation in the areas of digitalization and e-governance was also noted.

During a conversation with Austrian Ambassador Pfandler, Zelensky thanked Austria for its continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for practical assistance to the Ukrainian state in overcoming the consequences of Russian aggression.

"I would also like to thank Austria for the powerful sanctions policy towards Russia," the president of Ukraine said.

Zelensky also thanked Austria for helping to rehabilitate the children of ATO participants.

"I know that about 500 children of ATO participants received rehabilitation assistance from your country," he said.

The parties agreed on the need to intensify the political and economic dialogue between Ukraine and Austria.

