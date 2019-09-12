Facts

09:17 12.09.2019

Two Ukrainian soldiers fatally wounded in enemy shelling – JFO HQ

1 min read
Two Ukrainian soldiers fatally wounded in enemy shelling – JFO HQ

On September 11, in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) two soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were fatally wounded in enemy shelling, the press service of the headquarters of the JFO has reported.

"The circumstances of this are being clarified. A working group of the Military Law Enforcement Agency of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the command of the military unit are working on it," JFO headquarters said on its official Facebook page on Thursday morning.

Tags: #jfo
