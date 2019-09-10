Facts

10:40 10.09.2019

Ukraine and NATO stepping up activities of joint ad hoc group on military reform – Kuleba

Ukraine and NATO stepping up activities of joint ad hoc group on military reform – Kuleba

 Ukraine and NATO are stepping up the activities of the joint working group on military reform, and such an agreement was reached during a two-day working trip of Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba to Brussels, his press service has said.

Kuleba at the NATO headquarters discussed further ways of cooperation with the alliance during meetings with NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Bettina Cadenbach, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Operations John Manza and NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security Clare Hutchinson.

The parties also exchanged views on possible joint actions aimed at enhancing security in the Black Sea region.

The deputy prime minister informed the alliance about Ukraine's readiness to increase its contribution to NATO-led operations and announced the development of a new draft National Security Strategy of Ukraine. Ukraine intends to submit this document to the allies in order to obtain relevant recommendations and proposals.

The parties also discussed the preparations for the visit of the NATO North Atlantic Council to Ukraine in late October.

