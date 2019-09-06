Facts

11:52 06.09.2019

One KIA, one WIA amid 21 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

 Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 21 attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas, in past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA) and another one as wounded in action (WIA), the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Over the past day, as a result of the enemy shelling attacks, one soldier from the JFO has been killed, and another one has been injured," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Friday morning.

The enemy opened fire from proscribed 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms.

Ukrainian positions near the towns of Avdiyivka and Zolote, and the villages of Talakivka, Novohnativka, Vodiane, Lebedynske, Novotroyitske, Verkhniotoretske, Pavlopil, Pyshchevyk, Zaitseve, Pivdenne, and Novhorodske came under attack.

