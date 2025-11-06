Ukraine to scale entire tech base to evacuate wounded soldiers

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukraine will scale the entire technological base that works at the frontline and helps in the evacuation of wounded soldiers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We will scale the entire technological base of our army – more ground-based complexes that work at the front, more drones – all types of drones, more supplies of modern solutions that help achieve results in battle, in providing our combat units, and also in the evacuation of our wounded soldiers," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

The president said these days, servicemen from the first separate medical battalion conducted "a virtually unique operation to save a wounded man – using a ground-based complex."

"There were six unsuccessful evacuation attempts and very dense fire from the Russians, but still the seventh attempt worked, this ground drone of ours helped – and now the wounded soldier is undergoing treatment, rehabilitation. His life was saved," the head of state said.

He signed a decree on honoring the participants of the operation with state awards.