Facts

16:46 04.09.2019

Zelensky appoints Hanna Kovalenko deputy head of President's Office – decree

1 min read
Zelensky appoints Hanna Kovalenko deputy head of President's Office – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Hanna Kovalenko as deputy head of the President's Office.

According to the presidential website, the president signed the decree on September 4.

Hanna Kovalenko is a Maidan activist, the commander of the 39th Hundred of the Self-Defense of Maidan, the ex-adviser to three defense ministers and information policy minister.

She was elected MP of Ukraine on the list of the Servant of the People Party under number 30.

