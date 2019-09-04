Facts

12:26 04.09.2019

Almost third of Ukraine's teenagers, youth fall victims to online bullying - UNICEF project survey

2 min read
About a third of Ukrainian teenagers and young people claim to be victims of bullying on the Internet, as evidenced by a survey by the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).

"In Ukraine, 29% of teenagers surveyed were victims of online bullying, and 16% were forced to miss school because of this," the UN Children's Fund report released on Wednesday said.

About 59% of respondents admitted that they know about the existence of online groups of schoolchildren, where children exchange information about their peers for the purpose of bullying.

"Connected classrooms mean school no longer ends once a student leaves class, and, unfortunately, neither does schoolyard bullying," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

As part of the survey, more than half of young people in Ukraine believe that young people themselves can solve the problem.

At the same time, every fifth Ukrainian teenager thinks that government bodies should also be responsible for overcoming cyberbullying.

So, 14% of young people see the need to involve schools and another 12% of Internet providers to solve this problem.

The survey involved 6,791 young people aged 13 to 24 years. Respondents anonymously answered U-Report survey questions during June 2019.

U-Report is a youth project implemented in Ukraine by the UN Children's Fund. These are polls through free SMS or Twitter, which allow you to find out the opinion of young people on important public issues.

