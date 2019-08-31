Facts

17:49 31.08.2019

FM, presidential aide to represent Ukraine at meeting of advisors of leaders of Normandy Four countries

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko and Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak will represent Ukraine at a meeting of foreign policy advisors of leaders of the Normandy Four countries scheduled for September 2, a well-informed source familiar with the negotiations process has told Interfax-Ukraine.

On August 30, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov announced that on September 2 a meeting of assistants to the heads of the Normandy Four countries would be held in Berlin, at which Vladislav Surkov would represent Russia.

