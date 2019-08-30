Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire four times, one KIA in Donbas

A Ukrainian soldier has been killed in action (KIA) from targeted enemy shelling by Russia-occupation forces on Friday, the Defense Ministry said on its website.

"We express our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of our deceased warrior, as well as his military brothers," the report said.

According to the agency, from the beginning of the current day, as of 12:00, the Ukrainian military recorded four targeted shelling attacks by militants. The militants carried out all armed provocations from the side of the village of Uzhivka in Russia-occupied areas of Donetsk region near Ukrainian positions close to the village of Vodiane in Novoazovsky district.

Russia-occupation forces after 01:00 fired small arms, and a sniper fired at Ukrainian soldiers. Around 09:00, four 82mm mortars were launched, and at 10:40, four 120mm mortars were fired on Ukrainian positions.