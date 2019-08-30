Facts

11:56 30.08.2019

Prisoners swap between Ukraine, Russia definitely will not take place on Friday – source

Prisoners swap between Ukraine, Russia definitely will not take place on Friday – source

The exchange of persons held in the Russian Federation and Ukraine will not take place on Friday, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The exchange date is not known. Not today, that's for sure," the source told the agency.

In turn, sources of the Internet publication Radio Liberty claim that the exchange of persons held between Ukraine and Russia has been postponed until next week.

