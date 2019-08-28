Facts

17:10 28.08.2019

U.S. alarmed with Nord Stream 2 project: one cannot depend on one supplier of energy – Bolton

The United States has expressed concern about the Nord Stream 2 project and warns countries against dependence on one supplier of energy, Assistant to the U.S. President for National Security Affairs John Bolton has said.

Too large dependence on one country, one supplier affect independence of countries, he said at a briefing in Kyiv, adding that the United States has expressed concern about the Nord Stream 2 project, seeing many other opportunities in this issue.

Bolton said that this is about a new project for gas supplies through the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline and the export of liquefied gas from the United States.

Bolton said that the energy sector is an extremely important issue for the United States, Ukraine and for Europe in general. And the priority is to maximize the diversification of energy supply sources," he said.

