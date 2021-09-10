Facts

18:04 10.09.2021

Bolton considers U.S. troops withdrawal from Afghanistan as mistake, compares it to administration's decision on Nord Stream 2

U.S. National Security Adviser (2018-2019) John Bolton believes that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was a mistake and is as worrying as the U.S. decision on Nord Stream 2.

At the Yalta European Strategy Forum, held in the 2021 YES Brainstorming format in Kyiv on Friday, Bolton said that any mistakes of this magnitude have enormous consequences. He said that he is very concerned about the direction of the current administration, speaking about the will and the decision of the United States in a broad sense. Some people think that this is a model. Bolton believes that what was done, reflects part of the thoughts of Joe Biden's voters and what concerns the attitude to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

YES Brainstorming is a new format event for the Yalta European Strategy (YES) in partnership with Victor Pinchuk Foundation. The subject of the meeting is "Post-COVID = Pre-Disaster? Steps to Survival."

Tags: #afghanistan #bolton
