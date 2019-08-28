Facts

11:28 28.08.2019

Kolomoisky offers lifting some sanctions from Russia for its aggression in Donbas

Kolomoisky offers lifting some sanctions from Russia for its aggression in Donbas

 Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky has said he believes it is expedient for Kyiv to offer Moscow removal of some sanctions imposed for its aggression in Donbas.

"There are two types of sanctions. First there are those for Crimea, imposed on July 17 [2014] after they shot down the Boeing airliner over Donbas. Russians are truly suffering from these. I think we can offer removing a portion of these sanctions relating to Donbas, because it will give us a good negotiating position," Kolomoisky said in an interview with the Kyiv-based Tsensor.net ezine.

According to Kolomoisky, "It is necessary to return Donbas now."

"A couple of years will pass. Russia is unstable and a change of power is possible there. If that happens, we'll be able to take back what is ours, if we prepare for this. If we can work out a mechanism of compromises, our land in exchange for sanctions, then this works, and we can use the same tactic with regards to Crimea," Kolomoisky said.

The businessman said Russia currently wants to exit the conflict in Donbas while demanding Ukraine recognize Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea.

Tags: #donbas #kolomoisky #sanctions
