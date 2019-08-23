Facts

14:37 23.08.2019

Navalny's time in hospital counts towards sentence - court

2 min read
Navalny's time in hospital counts towards sentence - court

Moscow's Simonovsky district court has decided not to suspend "retrospectively" the custodial sentence of opposition politician Alexei Navalny by the 18 and half hours that he spent in hospital.

"The court finds no grounds for suspending Navalny's arrest," judge Valentin ruled.

The suspension had been requested by the head of the holding facility N1 where Navalny is serving his 30-day jail sentence. The jail chief had asked the court "to consider the matter of suspending execution of sentence for the duration of Navalny's stay in the hospital and determine a procedure for further execution of sentence."

Navalny spent 18 hours 35 minutes outside the jail, the request said.

After today's ruling, Navalny should be freed at 8:50 a.m. Friday, August 23.

Navalny and his lawyer Vadim Kobzev had asked the court to turn down the request.

The jail chief's having raised this issue with the court was unlawful because "by law, the matter of suspended execution of administrative arrest must be considered before, not after, the suspension," Kobzev said.

"Not for one minute" had security guards left Navalny on his own in hospital, he said.

His claim was supported by Navalny who said that, "from the very start and right up to the end [he was] in the presence of police officers in great numbers."

"Had the holding facility somehow relieved the security guard and decided to suspend the arrest, I should at least have been notified about that. It was impossible to release me from under arrest with me not being in the know," Navalny said.

Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in jail after the Simonovsky court found him guilty of a repeat violation of the rules for organizing or conducting mass public events. The ruling was upheld by Moscow City Court on July 30.

It was established that during a rally (permitted by authorities) in Sakharov Avenue on July 20 and on his Facebook page Navalny called on citizens to join an unsanctioned rally on July 27 to support independent candidates for the Moscow City Duma.

On July 28, Navalny was taken from the jail to the hospital N64 where he was diagnosed with contact dermatitis. He was released the following day.

Navalny said he might have been poisoned and filed this claim with the Investigative Committee, asking it to check whether the jail staff abused, exceeded, or neglected their duties.

Tags: #navalny #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:12 23.08.2019
Court resumes Ukrenergo low tariffs for Kolomoisky's plants

Court resumes Ukrenergo low tariffs for Kolomoisky's plants

14:59 22.08.2019
Hearing of appeal in Kernes case by Poltava appeal court scheduled for Aug 30

Hearing of appeal in Kernes case by Poltava appeal court scheduled for Aug 30

18:37 21.08.2019
13 other Ukrainian sailors to remain in custody until late October

13 other Ukrainian sailors to remain in custody until late October

13:03 20.08.2019
Court postpones considering appeal of Vyshinsky's detention

Court postpones considering appeal of Vyshinsky's detention

11:43 20.08.2019
Court arrests ex-minister of income and tax Klymenko in absentia – PGO

Court arrests ex-minister of income and tax Klymenko in absentia – PGO

13:00 16.08.2019
Moscow City Courts upholds extended arrest of 24 Ukrainian sailors as lawful

Moscow City Courts upholds extended arrest of 24 Ukrainian sailors as lawful

15:14 15.08.2019
Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

12:37 15.08.2019
Court obliges providers to block access to website providing services on exchange of e-money banned in Ukraine

Court obliges providers to block access to website providing services on exchange of e-money banned in Ukraine

18:00 14.08.2019
Court upholds maximum prison term for Zaitseva, Dronov accused of road accident in Kharkiv

Court upholds maximum prison term for Zaitseva, Dronov accused of road accident in Kharkiv

10:06 12.08.2019
Court detains ex-member of NCER Yevdokymov for two months with right to UAH 2 mln bail

Court detains ex-member of NCER Yevdokymov for two months with right to UAH 2 mln bail

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

Zerkal: Unlikely it will be possible to continue sanctions against Russia

No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

Moskalkova's visit expected in Kyiv – Russian embassy

Invitation of Russia to G7 meeting gives Russia a chance to change its destructive behavior

LATEST

Russian servicemen Odintsov and Baranov to be pardoned in Ukraine - lawyer

Zelensky practically working alone during his first 100 days as president - Kravchuk

Zelensky asks Minsk for support - Lukashenko

Vyshinsky refuses to plead guilty, has not ask to be swapped

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

Groysman sure Ukrainian flag to be raised above liberated Crimea and Donbas

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Several candidates submitted for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation – Razumkov

Zerkal: Unlikely it will be possible to continue sanctions against Russia

No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD