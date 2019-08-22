Facts

12:41 22.08.2019

Servant of People proposes Opposition Platform-For Life to name candidacy for post of deputy Rada chairman – MP Shufrych

The Opposition Platform - For Life Party has received a proposal from the Servant of the People Party to name their candidate for the post of deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and ready to do this, newly elected MP Nestor Shufrych has said.

"We have sent a proposal to take the post of deputy chairman. It was the initiative of the Servant of the People, we responded to it. We confirmed that we are ready to submit a candidacy for the position of deputy chairman," Shufrych told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

