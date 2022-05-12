Opposition Platform for Life faction officially ceases to exist in Rada - MP

The faction of the political party Opposition Platform - For Life has officially ceased to exist in the Verkhovna Rada, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) has announced.

"The Opposition Platform for Life faction in the Verkhovna Rada has been officially liquidated!" Honcharenko wrote in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As reported, in April, the Opposition Platform for Life suspended its activities in the Verkhovna Rada.