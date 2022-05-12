Facts

14:41 12.05.2022

Opposition Platform for Life faction officially ceases to exist in Rada - MP

1 min read
Opposition Platform for Life faction officially ceases to exist in Rada - MP

The faction of the political party Opposition Platform - For Life has officially ceased to exist in the Verkhovna Rada, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) has announced.

"The Opposition Platform for Life faction in the Verkhovna Rada has been officially liquidated!" Honcharenko wrote in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As reported, in April, the Opposition Platform for Life suspended its activities in the Verkhovna Rada.

Tags: #rada #opposition_platform
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:14 12.05.2022
Rada approves president's decree on forced seizure of assets of Russia's Sberbank, VEB.RF in Ukraine

Rada approves president's decree on forced seizure of assets of Russia's Sberbank, VEB.RF in Ukraine

17:32 03.05.2022
Rada bans activities of pro-Russian parties in Ukraine

Rada bans activities of pro-Russian parties in Ukraine

16:21 03.05.2022
Zelensky: Rada's agenda includes wise rationalism, healthy nationalism

Zelensky: Rada's agenda includes wise rationalism, healthy nationalism

14:44 21.04.2022
Rada expands state budget deficit by UAH 200 bln to increase spending of reserve fund – MP

Rada expands state budget deficit by UAH 200 bln to increase spending of reserve fund – MP

15:29 06.04.2022
Rada proposes to admit foreigners to military service in intelligence agencies during martial law in Ukraine

Rada proposes to admit foreigners to military service in intelligence agencies during martial law in Ukraine

13:46 03.04.2022
Stefanchuk: Looting is reality of Russian army

Stefanchuk: Looting is reality of Russian army

20:47 01.04.2022
Rada at first reading backs 50% increase in some taxes for intl companies refused to leave Russian market – MP

Rada at first reading backs 50% increase in some taxes for intl companies refused to leave Russian market – MP

12:39 29.03.2022
Rada proposes to ban religious organizations whose control center located in aggressor state

Rada proposes to ban religious organizations whose control center located in aggressor state

20:47 27.03.2022
Rada profile committee opposes opening ICRC office in Rostov-on-Don

Rada profile committee opposes opening ICRC office in Rostov-on-Don

14:33 25.03.2022
Boiko calls on deputies of local councils from Opposition Platform for Life to create deputy groups 'Platform for Life and Peace' during ban on party

Boiko calls on deputies of local councils from Opposition Platform for Life to create deputy groups 'Platform for Life and Peace' during ban on party

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Grateful to President Biden for signing law on lend-lease on May 9

G7 meeting at leader level on May 8 primarily about guarantees of Ukraine's security - Zelensky

Some 788 cruise, ballistic missiles launched from Russia, Belarus against Ukraine since Feb 24 – AFU General Staff

War to end when Russia gives us back right to live – Zelensky at meeting with French students

Russian fleet continues to launch missile strikes on Ukraine, block civilian shipping in Black, Azov Seas - General Staff

LATEST

Russian occupiers keep in prison ‘unfiltered’ Mariupol residents - Denisova

Zelensky welcomes readiness of Finland to apply for NATO membership

Gas pipeline damaged as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region, 17,500 households left without gas

Lithuania resides over 50,000 Ukrainians, third of them already employed – ambassador

Digital Transformation Ministry to open Diia.Business center in Warsaw for IDPs

The Washington Post to create bureau in Kyiv

Finnish president, PM speak in favor of immediate entry into NATO

EU, Japan demand from Russia to immediately stop war against Ukraine, reaffirm full support of Kyiv – statement

Enemy troops lose 300 personnel over past day - General Staff

Over past day, Ukrainian military destroy 23 invaders, four pieces of equipment, enemy ammunition depot - South Operational Command

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD