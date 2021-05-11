Facts

17:19 11.05.2021

SBU conducting searches in Opposition Platform - For Life faction's office, Medvedchuk's houses

2 min read
SBU conducting searches in Opposition Platform - For Life faction's office, Medvedchuk's houses

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are conducting searches in the office of MP Viktor Medvedchuk (the Opposition Platform - For Life faction) in the office of the faction, as well as in his houses in Kyiv.

"Right now, SBU investigators are conducting searches in the office of the Opposition Platform - For Life, in the offices of Viktor Medvedchuk on Velyka Vasylkivska in Kyiv and another two residential buildings of the MP in Kyiv," a law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova signed suspicion notices of high treason and attempted theft of national resources in Crimea to MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak.

Also, the SBU conducted searches in the offices of the All-Ukrainian public movement Ukrainian Choice - the Right of the People, whose leader is Medvedchuk, a law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"There is reason to believe that the leadership of the Ukrainian Choice, which is located in Kyiv, continues to coordinate the activities of its members in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, despite attempts to publicly distance themselves from the illegal actions of their colleagues on the peninsula," the agency's interlocutor said at the time.

On March 26, Ukrainian law enforcement officers notified three leaders of the initiative groups of the public movement Ukrainian Choice about suspicion of high treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), whose leader is Medvedchuk.

According to law enforcement officers, the suspects participated in the organization and conduct of the so-called "referendum" on the territory of the Crimean peninsula, which contributed to its further occupation by the Russian Federation.

Tags: #medvedchuk #opposition_platform #sbu
