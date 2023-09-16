MP Shufrych taken into custody for 60 days – Pechersky Court of Kyiv

The Pechersky court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days for MP of Ukraine Nestor Shufrych, without the right to post bail. The deputy is accused of high treason; he was taken into custody directly in the courtroom, according to a report during the telethon.

The MP's lawyers announced that they would file an appeal against the court's decision.

As reported, according to materials from the Security Service of Ukraine, MP Nestor Shufrych was suspected of treason.

"The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General's Office, has collected a reasoned evidence base for the anti-Ukrainian activities of current MP Nestor Shufrych. Based on materials from the Security Service, he was notified of suspicion under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason)," the Security Service said on its Telegram channel on Friday.