Return of Crimea to Ukraine, cessation of hostilities in Donbas, political prisoners release to be signal of Russia's readiness to return to G8 – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the return of Crimea to Ukraine, the cessation of hostilities in Donbas and the release of political prisoners and captured sailors will be a signal of Russia's readiness to return to the G8 club.

"The return of occupied Crimea, the cessation of hostilities in Donbas and the release of more than 100 political prisoners and Ukrainian sailors held by the Kremlin will be a real serious signal to the world that Russia is ready to once again take its place on the agenda of high diplomacy," Zelensky wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday night.

The head of the Ukrainian state also said that "since March 2014, after the suspension of Russia's participation in the G8, nothing has changed. The Ukrainian Crimea is still occupied, and the Ukrainian Donbas is still suffering from war."

In addition, he expressed gratitude to those countries that continue supporting Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and sovereignty.